NBA

Herb Jones makes impressive plays on both ends of the court at NBA Summer League

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama basketball star Herb Jones was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft with the 35th pick. He joins fellow former Crimson Tide standout Kira Lewis Jr., who was drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft by the Pelicans.

Jones played over 21 minutes in the Pelicans’ summer league win over the Chicago Bulls. His stats, which consisted of 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks may not make headlines, but he is showing what he’s capable of.

Late in the fourth quarter, Jones made impressive plays on both ends of the court. He blocked a 3-point attempt and then had a beautiful bounce pass assist that led to two points for the Pelicans.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jones throughout the summer league and his professional career as he prepares for his rookie season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.

