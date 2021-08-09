Cancel
Jason Benetti will miss upcoming White Sox broadcasts after break-through COVID-19 positive test

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – The television voice of the White Sox will be out of the booth a little bit longer after his return from the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. On Monday afternoon, shortly before the team starts a three-game series against the Twins in Minneapolis, the White Sox announced that Jason Benetti will miss the team’s upcoming broadcasts after a break-through positive test for COVID-19.

