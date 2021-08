CHICAGO — South Side residents are striking in an effort to raise awareness for the lack of investment in the city’s youth, in addition to a spike in gun violence. The group, led by community activist Ja’Mal Green, held a “Stop the Violence” rally Sunday at the former site of Garrett Morgan Elementary School. The group called on city and state officials and CPS to create a comprehensive plan to invest in young people, starting with approval for repurposing abandoned school buildings.