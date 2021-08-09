For I only have

During our lifetime, we will each have an encounter with an animal that will make a difference in your life. Some more than others. It could be a family pet that accompanies you while at home or in your travels that you hold dear to your heart. It could be the critters on the farm that helped teach you a work ethic and give you a taste of farm life in your childhood. Or it could even be that deer that jumps out in front of you while traveling and really messing up your day. The memories you have due to these critters may not last a month, but others may be a lifetime. Whatever the case, they have impacted you in some capacity.