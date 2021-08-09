Cancel
Dext debuts rebranded e-commerce solution

By Ranica Arrowsmith
accountingtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the acquisition of Greenback, Dext has released a rebranded version of Greenbank’s software called Dext Commerce, a digital sales management solution. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dext Commerce is expected to help accountants take on more e-commerce clients by simplifying the collection and categorization of sales...

