Netflix’s forthcoming Wednesday Addams series has found its Gomez: Luis Guzmán (Shameless, Code Black) will guest-star as the family patriarch, our sister site Variety reports. Titled Wednesday, the eight-episode comedic “coming-of-age tale” stars Jenna Ortega (You) in the titular role and charts her character’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy. “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” per the official logline. Tim Burton will make...