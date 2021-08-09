Hospitals in southwest Georgia are once again feeling brunt of another COVID-19 surge
ATLANTA - By Monday morning, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, had 131 COVID-19 patients, the highest number they have seen since the January peak. Dr. Eddie Black, the hospital's medical director for emergency services, says there were 45 coronavirus patients in their intensive care units, and they were expanding to open up two more to make space for additional patients.www.fox5atlanta.com
