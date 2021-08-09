2021 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: A round-by-round walkthrough of a 12-team, 0.5-PPR league I drafted draft

Montgomery (undisclosed) will miss Monday's practice with what the Bears are calling general soreness, Mark Grote of WSCR Radio reports. Montgomery limped off the field after taking a carry for three yards on the first snap of Saturday's preseason opener against Miami. He didn't need assistance and remained on the sideline, so it may just be a bad bruise. Montgomery is locked in as Chicago's lead ballcarrier after his huge finish last year, but his involvement on passing downs is more of a question, as the Bears signed Damien Williams and eventually figure to get Tarik Cohen back from last year's ACL tear. In any case, it sounds like Montgomery won't be out for long with his current injury.