Broncos' Marquiss Spencer: Sidelined at practice
Spencer (ankle) was a non-participant in Sunday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Spencer continues to miss time due to an ankle injury suffered midway through Friday's practice. The Mississippi State product was the 253rd selection in the 2021 draft, and now he must overcome missing valuable training camp reps. Spencer likely won't see much game action this season, but his 6-foot-4, 295-pound frame, as well as his athleticism, make the rookie an interesting prospect for the future.www.cbssports.com
