Jessie J Apologizes to Nicki Minaj for Claiming Rapper Asked to Be on ‘Bang Bang’

By Mike Nied
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jessie J took to Instagram to correct the origin story for her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, "Bang Bang." In a recent interview with Glamour, the "Price Tag" singer revealed how she believed their 2014 song, which claimed the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, came together. Chiefly, she said she and Ari were both offered the Max Martin-produced anthem and agreed to record it together. Then Nicki apparently heard the bop and was so impressed that she had to hop on with an iconic verse.

