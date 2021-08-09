Jessie J Apologizes to Nicki Minaj for Claiming Rapper Asked to Be on ‘Bang Bang’

It has been a rough day for Jessie J after the Barbz went on the attack. The British singer sat down for an interview where she spoke about collaborating with Nicki on "Bang Bang," mentioning that the rapper heard the Ariana Grande-assisted track and asked to be on it. However, Minaj was made aware of the story and took to Twitter to say that she never asked to be included, but she was played the song and paid for her addition.