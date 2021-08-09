Photos: USA Triathlon Age-Group Nationals

This weekend, over 6,000 athletes raced across multiple distances over three days in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as part of the annual USA Triathlon Age-Group National Championships. Some version of the U.S. national championship has been running since 1983—though these days the focus is on the age-group, everyday athlete. In both the Olympic and the sprint distance (contested on different days), national titles were awarded across 14 age-groups for both men and women, as well as overall national champions. And, of course, Triathlete was in attendance. Share your photos by tagging us on social and we’ll reshare some of our favorites.