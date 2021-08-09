Cancel
Washington, DC

President Joe Biden on Department of Justice 9/11 Filing

By admin
Pine Tree
 6 days ago

Washington, DC…As we approach the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, we must never forget the enduring pain of the families and loved ones of the 2,977 innocent people who were killed. For them, 9/11 was not only a national and international tragedy; it was a personal devastation. For 20 years, children have grown up without parents. Husbands and wives have had to find a way forward without their partners in life. Brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, have celebrated 20 years of birthdays, family gatherings, and milestones, all with a hole in their hearts. I know well the all-consuming grief of losing someone you love so suddenly. I can only imagine the added pain these families have endured, spending 20 years pursuing accountability and justice.

