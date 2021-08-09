Cancel
Widow of Jan. 6 officer who died by suicide seeks 'line of duty' recognition for husband’s death

By Rachel Tillman
Bay News 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Smith last saw her husband, Metropolitan Police officer Jeffrey Smith, when he left for work on the morning of Jan. 15, 2021. Jeffrey would never make it to his shift, as the 35-year-old shot himself with his service revolver on George Washington Parkway. In a piece published in USA Today on Monday, Erin Smith said her husband would still be alive had he not responded to the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill just two weeks earlier.

Widow of police officer who died by suicide after Capitol riot presses Biden for line of duty benefits

As President Joe Biden welcomed the families of police officers who had defended the US Capitol on January 6 to the Rose Garden last week, a legal battle was pending before the Police and Firefighters' Retirement and Relief Board in Washington on behalf of Erin Smith, the widow of Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide days after the Capitol attack. And Erin Smith's attorney was intent on getting a word with the President to tell him about their fight.
Fourth Officer Who Defended US Capitol Dies by Suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who defended the U.S. Capitol against the mob attack on Jan. 6 has died by suicide. Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. He served as an officer for more than 18 years, joining the department in 2003. Hashida was 43.
Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. Police confirmed DeFreytag, 26, was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Veteran Yakima Police Officer dies in line of duty from medical episode

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima Police Officer Sergeant Joseph Deccio died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical episode while on duty. The Yakima Police Department did not release a lot of information about how 38 year old Deccio died, but did release this statement in his honor:. Dear Community of Yakima,. It...
Brooklyn Police Department Names Officer Who Died In Line Of Duty On Wednesday

BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Police Department announced the name of the person who died in the line of duty on Wednesday morning at the McKinley Bridge as Officer Brian Pierce, Jr., 24. Pierce was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle while attempting to deploy spike strips on the McKinley Bridge during a vehicle pursuit at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. "Other officers from Brooklyn had started pursuing the vehicle following an incident at a local nightclub," the Brooklyn Police said. "Officer Pierce was Continue Reading
First female CPD officer dies in line of duty in 21 years

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Chicago police officer has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in West Englewood Saturday night. Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are slated to give more details during a Sunday morning press conference about the first female officer to die in the line of duty in 21 years.
Officer fallen in the line of duty

YAKIMA- WA - Yakima Police Department lost one of their own this week. Sergeant Joesph Deccio was a 15 year veteran of the force. This is the first time YPD has lost an officer on duty. "Anybody that would have to try to save their coworker can imagine how hard...
Five killed in Plymouth mass shooting named by police

Five people killed by a gunman in a “rampaging firearms attack” in Plymouth have been named by police. Jake Davison, 22, shot and killed his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening.

