Jurors in RJR quadruple homicide trial see graphic autopsy details; defense alludes to motorcycle gang

Jurors on Monday heard and saw graphic details from the autopsies of the four people slain at RJR Maintenance & Management in Mandan in April 2019. Meanwhile, attorneys for defendant Chad Isaak questioned investigators about what the defense said was a pistol found in RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler’s vehicle, illegal drugs linked to an employee, and a shop party shortly before the killings in which members of a motorcycle gang labeled by the U.S. Justice Department as an “outlaw motorcycle gang” were kicked out.