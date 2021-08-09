How 49ers QB Trey Lance became a more accurate passer - in just 6 weeks

Kyle Shanahan has done his best to downplay the possibility of first-round pick Trey Lance opening 2021 as the 49ers' starting quarterback. The coach said going into training camp that San Francisco was not hosting an "open competition" at the position, then said after the start of practice that he'd be "very surprised" if incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo isn't under center in Week 1. Days later, however, he's confirmed to reporters that he plans to give Lance reps as the first-team QB. Shanahan again refused to declare the spot open for competition, but his actions suggest the rookie is, in fact, vying for Garoppolo's job.