Fortune has announced that it has begun to sell limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of the cover art for the most recent issue. Fortune Magazine, in collaboration with digital artist pplpleasr, has announced the start of a limited edition NFT sale. Fortune, one of the United States top-100 longest-running magazines, became one of the first outlets to focus specifically on finance and business. In 2017, Fortune became an early mainstream adopter of cryptocurrency and reserved an entire section for digital currencies to be reported on.