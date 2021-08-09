Cancel
Kentucky Chamber Foundation appoints new leaders

By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation has appointed new board members and leadership at the helm of the entity. Beth Davisson has been promoted to Senior Vice President of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation, leading all the Foundation’s efforts. Additionally, LaKisha Miller has been named Executive Director of the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center overseeing all aspects of the Chamber’s workforce development efforts.

