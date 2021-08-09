Cancel
Drugged Driver Sentenced for Chula Vista Crash That Killed Elderly Pedestrian

By City News Service
The driver of a work truck lost control and crashed into several other vehicles in 2019, killing a man on the street and injuring a mother and two children. Photo via OnSceneTV.

A drugged driver who pleaded guilty to causing a chain-reaction crash in Chula Vista that killed an 81-year-old pedestrian was sentenced Monday to six years in state prison.

Enrique Briseno, 51, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for causing the Sept. 30, 2019, death of Rene Argoud, as well as a separate misdemeanor DUI for driving drunk one day after the fatality, in which he was found to have a 0.27% blood alcohol content, according to prosecutors.

Briseno was charged for crashing a work truck into a parked car just after 1 p.m. Sept. 30 on Fourth Avenue, near H Street.

The impact pushed the parked car into another parked vehicle, which was pushed into the street and struck Argoud. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Briseno’s truck overturned in a nearby driveway, but he was uninjured.

He was evaluated after the crash but ultimately released, then arrested one day later on suspicion of DUI, leading to charges in his misdemeanor case.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans alleged Briseno ran a red light and was seen speeding and driving erratically prior to the fatal crash.

A blood draw revealed he was under the influence of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, at the time of the crash, the prosecutor alleged.

Police Identify Victims of Weekend Shootings at Golden Hill Rec Center

Authorities Thursday released the names of three young men who were shot — one fatally — in at Golden Hill Recreation Center over the weekend.. Patrol officers responding to reports of possible gunfire at the city recreational facility in the 2600 block of Golf Course Drive found two of the victims wounded on a basketball court shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego Police.
Former Parishioner Arrested in Arson Attempt at Church in National City

A San Diego man who allegedly set fire to a South Bay church early Thursday was taken into custody about six hours later and jailed on suspicion of arson. Images captured by surveillance cameras in front of Iglesia Ni Cristo, in the 2200 block of East Eighth Street in National City, led to the arrest of 37-year-old Ace Tomas Rancudo, a former parishioner there, according to police.
Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Pedestrian on Euclid Avenue

Police Thursday are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a pedestrian in the Ridgeview-Webster area. A 51-year-old woman was pushing an empty wheelchair across the middle of the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday when a car that police believe to be a red sedan struck her and fled the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department watch commander’s log.
Driver Killed in Solo Crash on Mount Hope-Area Freeway Ramp

A motorist was killed Wednesday when he crashed the SUV he was driving on a Mount Hope-area freeway connector, authorities reported. The unidentified man lost control of the Ford Explorer on the ramp from westbound state Route 94 to southbound Interstate 805 shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

