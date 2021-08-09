Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego requires city workers to provide proof of vaccination by Friday

By Mark Saunders
Bakersfield Channel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All City of San Diego workers will have until Friday to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, according to a letter sent to city employees last week. The letter, sent on Aug. 2, told city workers that "effective immediately, the City will now require all employees, regardless of their vaccination status, complete the 'Mandatory Reporting of COVID-19 Vaccination Status.'"

www.turnto23.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccines#Kgtv#Urban Mo#The Cygnet Theater#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Healthyourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Leading recall candidate Elder: “When I’m governor I will remove all mask and vaccine mandates”

With only a month until the special recall election, the leading candidate to replace governor Gavin Newsom if removed from office, says one of the first items of business will be to remove all mask and vaccine mandates set forth by the Newsom administration. That includes opening the option to have kids go without wearing a masks inside classrooms. Larry Elder joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to address why he won’t participate in debates leading up to the special election and if he will challenge Newsom in 2022 if the governor beats the recall on September 14.
Ozarks First.com

Missouri reaches 600,000 COVID cases over the weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Just days after eclipsing 10,000 total COVID deaths, Missouri health officials announced the state surpassed 600,000 cumulative cases of the virus. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 601,721 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,400 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 10,028 total deaths as of Sunday, Aug. 15. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.67%.
Ohio StateCincinnati CityBeat

Only 8 States Have a Worse COVID-19 Vaccination Rate for Nursing Home and Elder Care Workers Than Ohio

Ohio is on the wrong side of the latest installment of the Civil War, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Only 51% of Ohio's nursing home and long-term care workers have gotten the Covid vaccine, a rate surpassed in the wrong direction by only eight other states (Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida and Louisiana), despite the fact healthcare workers were among first in line to get the jab.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA County To Start Offering COVID Booster Shots On Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials will on Saturday begin offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for immunocompromised individuals following the FDA’s authorization. “Studies have shown immunocompromised people are more likely to have post-vaccination infection and become severely ill from COVID-19,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “An additional vaccine dose for some people with weakened immune systems could help prevent serious illness and death.” Organ transplant recipients, people undergoing cancer treatment, HIV patients and people on select “immunosuppressive medications” are among those qualified to receive the booster shot. The Los Angeles County Public Health Department said people should consult with their doctors to confirm their eligibility for the third shot. The third dose, which will be offered at county vaccination sites that have the Pfizer and Modern shots, should be administered at least 28 days following the second dose. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County reported another 19 coronavirus deaths on Friday, and 3,810 new cases. The new deaths and cases brought the county’s cumulative number to 24,872 and 1,342,839 respectively. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Columnist: Emerging patchwork of workplace vaccination mandates

Public health officials and workplace regulators continue to offer non-binding guidance to private and public entities seeking to limit access to their premises by employees and other to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That recently shifted when the state imposed a vaccination mandate on all health care workers. In other...
sandiegouniontribune.com

San Diego rent keeps rising. Chances are it won’t stop.

On her laptop at her parents’ home in New Jersey, Sophia Sumaray is in a panic. The third-year student at UC San Diego has been looking for a rental since March and has seen prices rise while available units get snatched up before she can apply. Sumaray, 22, is sharing the cost of housing with her parents, but $2,100 a month for a studio is way outside the budget.
Los Angeles County, CAcitizensjournal.us

COVID-Vaccinated Showed Significant Increases In Heart Issues

A study of hospitalized patients who had received the COVID-19 vaccine showed major increases in certain heart issues beyond the normal expected. The sample study covered 40 hospitals in Washington, Oregon, Montana and Los Angeles County, California. The patients were diagnosed with myocarditis, myopericarditis or pericarditis, according to their emergency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy