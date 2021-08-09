San Diego requires city workers to provide proof of vaccination by Friday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials will on Saturday begin offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for immunocompromised individuals following the FDA’s authorization. “Studies have shown immunocompromised people are more likely to have post-vaccination infection and become severely ill from COVID-19,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “An additional vaccine dose for some people with weakened immune systems could help prevent serious illness and death.” Organ transplant recipients, people undergoing cancer treatment, HIV patients and people on select “immunosuppressive medications” are among those qualified to receive the booster shot. The Los Angeles County Public Health Department said people should consult with their doctors to confirm their eligibility for the third shot. The third dose, which will be offered at county vaccination sites that have the Pfizer and Modern shots, should be administered at least 28 days following the second dose. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County reported another 19 coronavirus deaths on Friday, and 3,810 new cases. The new deaths and cases brought the county’s cumulative number to 24,872 and 1,342,839 respectively. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)