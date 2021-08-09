Cancel
Quick return expected for Georgia center Warren Ericson

ATHENS – Warren Ericson’s hand injury is not serious and Georgia’s starting center will be back in action well before the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson. Ericson, a junior from Suwanee, hurt his left hand – the one he snaps with – in this past Saturday’s practice, according to several reports. He sat out Monday’s workout -- the fourth of 25 preseason practices -- and possibly could miss a few more. But the injury is not expected to sideline Ericson for a significant time, according to people affiliated with the program, and therefore it shouldn’t radically change the Bulldogs’ plans for the opener.

