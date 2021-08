HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July19-25, including the following. OAKFIELD — Trooper Castonguay was driving on Spaulding Lake Road, Oakfield, and stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Further investigation revealed the man had a suspended driver’s license for not complying with orders from his physician. The man was issued a criminal summons for operating after suspension and arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and the vehicle.