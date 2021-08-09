Acting Locust Grove Police Chief Arrested For Public Intoxication
The Acting Locust Grove Police Chief is out on bond after being arrested Saturday for public intoxication along the Illinois River, according to the Grand River Dam Authority. GRDA police say Steven Rose had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and was unsteady on this feet. They say cell phone video shows Rose getting into a fight and punching someone after another person tried to take them down into the water.
