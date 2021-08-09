Rogers County Man Accused Of Assaulting His Mother
A Rogers County man was arrested this weekend and is accused of punching his mother and shoving his grandmother in front of his five kids. Rogers County Deputies say Patricia Tatum went to her mother's house with the kids to pick up some clothes Friday morning. They say her son, Kentucky Tatum, started punching his mother in the face. Deputies say Patricia's mother tried to intervene and Kentucky shoved her down and continued attacking Patricia.www.newson6.com
