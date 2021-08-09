Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers County, OK

Rogers County Man Accused Of Assaulting His Mother

By News On 6
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rogers County man was arrested this weekend and is accused of punching his mother and shoving his grandmother in front of his five kids. Rogers County Deputies say Patricia Tatum went to her mother's house with the kids to pick up some clothes Friday morning. They say her son, Kentucky Tatum, started punching his mother in the face. Deputies say Patricia's mother tried to intervene and Kentucky shoved her down and continued attacking Patricia.

www.newson6.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Rogers County, OK
Government
County
Rogers County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Rogers County, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said. The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in...

Comments / 2

Community Policy