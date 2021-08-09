Cancel
Taliban captures another Afghan capital in sweeping assault

CBS News
Cover picture for the articleAfghanistan's provincial capitals are falling to the Taliban like dominoes as the U.S. withdraws from the country. Charlie D'Agata has the latest.

AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban spokesman says "war is over in Afghanistan" - Al Jazeera

CAIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The spokesman for the Taliban's political office on Sundaydeclared the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community. Spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in interviews with Al Jazeera TV the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and the...
MilitaryTelegraph

Taliban fighters capture Black Hawk helicopters from US base in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters have posed next to US-made Black Hawk helicopters and other aircraft seized from Afghanistan's military as the insurgents boasted of their rapid takeover of the country. As the fighters entered Kabul on Sunday, pro-Taliban social media accounts published footage of its forces examining brown-green camouflage Black Hawk aircraft.
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Taliban monsters slaughtered my mum & threaten to massacre my entire family, says Afghan hero who fought alongside Brits

AN AFGHAN soldier who risked his life fighting the Taliban alongside British soldiers fears his entire family could be massacred by the terror group in a revenge attack. Nasim Noori, 41, paid smugglers to escape the war-torn country after Taliban fighters threatened to kill him & slaughtered his mother after finding out he had fought with UK troops.
MilitaryTelegraph

Why the 300,000-strong Afghan army is collapsing so swiftly against Taliban

Col Edris Ataaie draws on his cigarette and rubs his eyes. The garrison commander at the Afghan army’s training academy has not slept because of a drumbeat of terrible news from the frontline. Two of his good friends were killed the evening before, as the Taliban surged into a province which only weeks earlier had seemed secure. He is composed and calm, but he is also obviously exhausted.
WorldNew York Post

Wild video shows Taliban fighters lounge in fleeing military leader’s mansion

Gun-toting Taliban fighters were seen on video lounging in the opulent palace of an Afghanistan warlord after taking over Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the country’s last key cities to fall to the rapidly-moving insurgents, according to a report. The surreal scene of the insurrectionists relaxing on gold-plated furniture and admiring possessions...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What does the Taliban want in Afghanistan?

The Taliban have now entered Kabul, after days of a series of stunning territorial advances across the country. The resurgence of the Islamist military organisation comes nearly 20 years after the US invasion of Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks forced the Taliban out of power.The US is now withdrawing US diplomats by helicopter, but the Taliban said on Sunday morning they are in talks with the Afghan government over a “peaceful surrender” of the capital. How did the Taliban emerge?The Taliban, which means “students” in the Pashto language, emerged in the early 1990s following the withdrawal of Soviet troops...
WorldCNN

Taliban takes control of Kabul's presidential palace

Germany moves Kabul embassy to airport, will evacuate staff. Germany has moved its embassy in Kabul to the military part of the Hamid Karzai international airport and will take urgent measures to evacuate its staff, the country’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a post on twitter on Sunday. “I...

