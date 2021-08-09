Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUC4t_0bMgwYRI00

NEW YORK — (AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, taking accusations that she has repeatedly publicly lodged against him, including that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, to a formal venue.

Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, where Epstein was charged criminally with sex trafficking a month before he killed himself at age 66 in August 2019 in an adjacent federal jail where he was ordered to await trial.

Giuffre has repeatedly made her allegations against Epstein, his onetime girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and Andrew, but the lawsuit was the first time she has directly confronted Andrew in such a formal setting. It steps up public relations pressure on the prince, even if he remains beyond the reach of the courts.

In a statement, Giuffre said she was “holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me."

“The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice," Giuffre said.

“I did not come to this decision lightly," she added. “As a mother and a wife, my family comes first — and I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates — but I knew if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down."

In late 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying, “It didn’t happen.”

He said he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her and told an interviewer there are “a number of things that are wrong” about Giuffre’s account, which alleges the encounter occurred in 2001.

“I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened,” Andrew said.

The interview was widely panned by critics who said Andrew seemed insensitive to Epstein's victims. Afterward, the prince quit royal duties.

Giuffre has long said Maxwell recruited her at age 17 to be sexually abused by Epstein and Maxwell from 1999 to 2002.

According to the lawsuit, which sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, the prince abused Giuffre on multiple occasions when she was under the age of 18.

During each of the alleged acts, Giuffre was given “express or implied threats” by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Andrew to engage in sexual acts with the prince, the lawsuit said.

It said that she “feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying” the trio because of their “powerful connections, wealth, and authority.”

It said that on one occasion, the prince sexually abused her in Maxwell's London home when Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew forced her to have sexual intercourse with the prince against her will.

On another occasion, the prince sexually abused Giuffre in Epstein’s New York mansion when Maxwell forced Giuffre and another victim to sit on Andrew's lap as he touched her, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also alleged that Andrew sexually abused Giuffre on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Andrew knew her age at the time based on communications with Epstein and Maxwell, the lawsuit added. It said he went ahead anyway “for the purpose of gratifying his sexual desires."

The lawsuit was brought under the Child Victims Act, a 2019 New York state law that allows victims to temporarily make legal claims of abuse that occurred when they were children regardless of when or how long ago the alleged abuse occurred.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court, where she faces trial in November. She is held without bail. Her lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.

As part of a continuing probe into Epstein and his encounters with women and teenage girls, Manhattan federal prosecutors last year formally requested to speak with Andrew.

The request, similar to issuing a subpoena, was made under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, an agreement between the two countries to share evidence and information in criminal cases. U.S. prosecutors reportedly made a formal request through the British government to interview Andrew.

Brad Edwards, a lawyer who represents dozens of Epstein victims, has said that the prince has failed to answer questions for civil lawsuits before.

“I’ve always been given the impression that, whether he has immunity or not, he certainly behaves like he does," Edwards said.

___

Associated Press Writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
Manhattan, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Sex Trafficking#Bbc Newsnight#British#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Julie K. Brown Doesn’t Believe Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

It’s been nearly two years since Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, and the debate over whether he took his own life rages on. Julie K. Brown, the reporter who pursued the Epstein story at the Miami Herald and author of...
PoliticsBBC

Prince Andrew: What could happen next in the Virginia Giuffre case?

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged victim of super-rich sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has begun a civil legal action against the Duke of York, Prince Andrew. In court papers she claims the duke abused her three times - at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home, at Epstein's Manhattan home and at the financier's private Caribbean retreat in the US Virgin Islands, claims which he has consistently denied. What does this mean in practice - and what could ultimately happen in the case?
rock947.com

U.S. judge tells lawyers in Ghislaine Maxwell case to watch what they say

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. judge overseeing Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal case on Friday admonished lawyers not to make out-of-court statements that could taint the British socialite’s upcoming sex trafficking trial. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan ruled a month after Maxwell lawyer David Markus said the overturning of...
Posted by
Fox News

Prince Andrew spent time at Jeffrey Epstein's NYC townhouse after Sarah Ferguson divorce, book claims

Prince Andrew reportedly spent time in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City townhouse following his divorce from Sarah Ferguson. News of the British royal’s temporary stay at the landmark Herbert N. Straus House on 9 East 71st Street comes from Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown’s upcoming book "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story," set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Learns If She'll Be Released After Bill Cosby Decision

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied another attempt to get out of jail following the Bill Cosby case. Maxwell's attorneys filed a new complaint arguing that, like Cosby, Maxwell had "non-prosecution agreements" that should have prevented her from being arrested. According to a report by The Daily Mail, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected this argument on Friday.
New York Post

Ghislaine Maxwell, Lisa Marie Presley among New York’s worst tax deadbeats

Ghislaine Maxwell isn’t just an alleged sex trafficker — she’s also a major tax deadbeat. The disgraced socialite, who is accused of serving as Jeffrey Epstein’s madam, is one of the worst income tax scofflaws in New York state — owing $1,520,558.84, according to a warrant filed by the Tax Department.
CelebritiesVoice of America

Britain's Prince Andrew Faces Rape Lawsuit

LONDON - Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew, alleging he raped and sexually abused her several times when she was 17 years old. Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth II's second son and ninth in...
PoliticsNew York Post

Jeffrey Epstein employee may testify against Prince Andrew in Virginia Giuffre’s suit

Virginia Roberts Giuffre may have a former employee of Jeffery Epstein on her side in her bombshell sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew. A man who once worked for the late financier — and claims to have spotted Andrew groping a young, blonde Giuffre near the pool on Epstein’s private island — wants to testify on her behalf, according to a report.
LawDetroit News

Jeffrey Epstein victims receive nearly $125M through out of court program

New York – A stunning 150 victims of Jeffrey Epstein have received nearly $125 million through an out of court claims program. The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program, which concluded most operations on Monday, said in a release that it received 225 claims – more than double the expected amount. We're...
New York Post

Prince Charles sees brother Andrew’s Epstein scandal as ‘unsolvable’: report

UK heir apparent Prince Charles believes sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew are an “unsolvable problem” that will forever bar his brother from returning to public life, according to a report. Andrew, 61, was booted from royal duties in November 2019 after his disastrous attempts to justify his friendship with...
Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Prince Andrew cannot ignore US court case, says accuser’s lawyer

David Boies, the lawyer representing an American woman who alleges that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17, said on Tuesday the royal would not be able to ‘ignore the courts’ after she filed a civil case against him in the US. The prince has repeatedly denied the allegations in the lawsuit, brought by one of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers, Virginia Giuffre. Boies said his team tried to open settlement talks with Andrew’s lawyers but they were ignored.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
Celebritiesdenvergazette.com

Bill Gates acknowledges 'several dinners' with Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates acknowledged having "several" meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison, that he says he now regrets. The Microsoft co-founder was asked to explain his relationship with Epstein, a wealthy financier, and what concerns he had during an interview Wednesday on CNN. "I had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy