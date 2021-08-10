5 Techniques to Make Brainstorming Sessions More Productive

Monday morning we were reading an opinion piece entitled “Are We Entering the ‘Age of the Individual?’” Perhaps most importantly, we are now capable of literally designing ourselves to be different individuals. So far, so good then . . . . the next line scared the stew out of us! “Genomic technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, brain-computer interfaces, and bionics allow us to hack evolution to design our own and our children’s bodies.” Folks our society has not properly adapted to social media and now we are about to be given the power to design our children’s bodies!!!! Oh boy, that could make climate changes and COVID-19 take a back seat to everything. What if we all wanted our children to be ‘the tallest’ and ended up with eight foot humans but watched them all die young because our hearts are not designed to adequately pump blood to such extreme distances. Then someone would figure out ways to change the heart pressure, thus causing weaknesses to other parts of the body, and still early deaths. NO, NO, NO! We adopt a phrase from those who are afraid to fly in an airplane . . . . “If God had wanted us to fly, he would have provided us with wings.” Call us narrow-minded, but we honestly believe that humans are what we are because God saw it as best image for humans and then allowed us to slowly evolve to better survive the constantly changing environment, food availability, etc. Please don’t start monkeying with the genes of your young (or about to be newborn) children.