Iowa’s Pork Tenderloin Challenge Is A Mouthwatering Way To Explore The State

Living in Iowa you are probably aware there are a lot of pigs here, but you might still be surprised to learn that Iowa raises around 30 million hogs annually. That is more than any other state in the nation and makes up roughly a third of the U.S. hog production! With those numbers, it’s no wonder that there would be some tasty pork not too far away or too hard to find. Allow us to introduce to you Iowa’s Pork Tenderloin Challenge:

The Iowa Tenderloin Trail 2.0 is a challenge to partake of a delicious breaded pork tenderloin at a least 10 of 14 designated establishments located all across the state.

You have two years (yes, 24 months ) to get 10 stamps and mail in your passport to get a free t-shirt from the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa, Iowa, takes the cake on presentation.

Now we don’t know for sure, but Jethro’s BBQ in Des Moines sure looks to have one of the largest sandwiches on record!

Bump’s Restaurant at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City cranks up the pizazz! If your sweet tooth is aching, also try out the homemade chocolate chip cookie skillet.

Leave Stumble Inn in Bradford, Iowa, savoring one of their homemade white chocolate peppermints!

The whole thing is sponsored by the Iowa Pork Producers Association and is a fun way to enjoy the fruit of an industry which plays such a big part in the agricultural scene here. Wondering if one of the stops is near you or how to plan out your warpath? A custom map might help, and don’t forget to print your passport! Have you tried Iowa’s Pork Tenderloin Challenge before? All we can say is, what a delicious road trip!

Address: Iowa Pork Producers Association, 1636 NW 114th St, Clive, IA 50325, USA