Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa’s Pork Tenderloin Challenge Is A Mouthwatering Way To Explore The State

By Cristy
Posted by 
Only In Iowa
Only In Iowa
 6 days ago

Living in Iowa you are probably aware there are a lot of pigs here, but you might still be surprised to learn that Iowa raises around 30 million hogs annually. That is more than any other state in the nation and makes up roughly a third of the U.S. hog production! With those numbers, it’s no wonder that there would be some tasty pork not too far away or too hard to find. Allow us to introduce to you Iowa’s Pork Tenderloin Challenge:

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412dZR_0bMgwIYu00
The Iowa Tenderloin Trail 2.0 is a challenge to partake of a delicious breaded pork tenderloin at a least 10 of 14 designated establishments located all across the state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSfVE_0bMgwIYu00
You have two years (yes, 24 months ) to get 10 stamps and mail in your passport to get a free t-shirt from the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6wfw_0bMgwIYu00
Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa, Iowa, takes the cake on presentation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gZkj_0bMgwIYu00
Now we don’t know for sure, but Jethro’s BBQ in Des Moines sure looks to have one of the largest sandwiches on record!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHVcm_0bMgwIYu00
Bump’s Restaurant at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City cranks up the pizazz! If your sweet tooth is aching, also try out the homemade chocolate chip cookie skillet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRbjF_0bMgwIYu00
Leave Stumble Inn in Bradford, Iowa, savoring one of their homemade white chocolate peppermints!

The whole thing is sponsored by the Iowa Pork Producers Association and is a fun way to enjoy the fruit of an industry which plays such a big part in the agricultural scene here. Wondering if one of the stops is near you or how to plan out your warpath? A custom map might help, and don’t forget to print your passport! Have you tried Iowa’s Pork Tenderloin Challenge before? All we can say is, what a delicious road trip!

Address: Iowa Pork Producers Association, 1636 NW 114th St, Clive, IA 50325, USA

Comments / 0

Only In Iowa

Only In Iowa

1K+
Followers
374
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Iowa is for people who LOVE the Hawkeye State. We publish one Iowa article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigs#Fruit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

Hop In Your Car And Take The Western Skies Scenic Byway For An Incredible 142-Mile Scenic Drive In Iowa

There are many ways to see Iowa: our home looks like a patchwork quilt from an airplane or hot air balloon, it looks like rolling hills and woodlands from a riverboat, and it looks like nearly endless fields from a tractor. Interested in hopping in your car and making this trek? A travel guide including […] The post Hop In Your Car And Take The Western Skies Scenic Byway For An Incredible 142-Mile Scenic Drive In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

The Barrel Is A Tiny, Old-School Drive-In That Might Be One Of The Best Kept Secrets In Iowa

When people think about Iowa, they probably don’t think about food, but maybe it’s time they did. Iowa is a small state with a big heart, and with big hearts come big appetites. Enter The Barrel, a legitimately old-school drive-in diner that easily blows modern drive-ins out of the water (or should we say parking lot?). This adorable old-school drive-in in Iowa will take you back to the good ol’ days, even if you weren’t even alive for them.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, The Amana Colonies Are Perfect For A Day Trip In Iowa

Iowa has more than one town (we’re looking at you, Elk Horn and Pella) that, in their early days, chose to buck the melting pot mentality and instead set up an impressively authentic mimic of their homeland. To this day, the architecture and festivals of these regions draw visitors who are intrigued by their respective glimpses of preserved ethnic culture. And then there are the Amana Colonies.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

Few People Know You Can Walk To Scout Island In Iowa

“Islands” and “Iowa” might be two words that you don’t often hear in the same sentence. And if you do associate islands with Iowa, it’s probably the islands of the mighty Mississippi River, islands like Sabula or Smith Island. In fact, you might not have even heard of Island Park on the outskirts of Rock Rapids, Iowa before.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

The River Campground In Iowa Where You’ll Have An Unforgettable Tubing Adventure

It’s always fun planning a vacation! This year, instead of heading to your usual family campground, why not mix it up? You might find yourself falling in love with the most fun campground in Iowa, hiding in the little town of Eldora. Rock N Row isn’t a quiet, serene place to pitch a tent. It’s […] The post The River Campground In Iowa Where You’ll Have An Unforgettable Tubing Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

8 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Iowa Before You Die

Who doesn’t love a good road trip? Fortunately for Iowans, we have one of the most beautiful and fun states to explore. With scenic byways, attractions, natural destinations, and more, there are plenty of road trips to keep you happily busy all year long. Below you’ll find 8 road trips through Iowa that you must […] The post 8 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Iowa Before You Die appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

You’ll Want To Spend The Entire Day At Iowa’s Gorgeous Natural Pool At Lost Island Lake

If you prefer to spend your time in a natural pool instead of a man-made body of water, consider Lost Island Lake for your future travels. Out here, the water is fresh and the sky is oh so pretty. When you’re trying to find somewhere beautiful to spend a day outdoors, consider Lost Island Lake. […] The post You’ll Want To Spend The Entire Day At Iowa’s Gorgeous Natural Pool At Lost Island Lake appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Iowa

These 8 Iowa Quarry Lakes Are Perfect For A Day Of Fun In The Sun

Ready for a day of Iowa fun in the sun? We’ve got you covered with a list of beautiful quarry lakes to explore. We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

Cuddle The Most Adorable Rescued Farm Animals For Free At Lusco Farms Donkey Sanctuary In Iowa

Do you love animals and like the idea of them living their best lives in a sanctuary in Iowa? If you do, you’re going to want to take a visit to Lusco Farms Donkey Sanctuary right away. It’s a unique place filled with creatures great and small. Donkeys aren’t their only inhabitants. There are other […] The post Cuddle The Most Adorable Rescued Farm Animals For Free At Lusco Farms Donkey Sanctuary In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

A 3,000 Acre Grassland, Broken Kettle Preserve Is The Largest Continuous Prairie In Iowa

Long ago, vast herds of bison roamed countless acres of prairie in the land that would someday become the fertile state of Iowa. You can still find remnants of that era tucked away around the state; you may have even visited the popular Neal Smith Wildlife Sanctuary for some prairie vistas. However, not too many […] The post A 3,000 Acre Grassland, Broken Kettle Preserve Is The Largest Continuous Prairie In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

You Can Cut Your Own Flowers At The Festive Pheasant Run Farm In Iowa

Nothing says summer quite like sunflowers, and sunflowers absolutely love growing in Iowa. What a feast for the eyes to see an entire field of these flowers with their fiery yellow rings raised skyward.   Add this outdoor adventure to your list this summer and you will not only get some great pictures, you will […] The post You Can Cut Your Own Flowers At The Festive Pheasant Run Farm In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

There’s A Restaurant In This Stable Built In 1925 In Iowa And You’ll Want To Visit

Don’t you just love old Iowa barns? And as practical as they are for farmers, there are a few around the state that have been transformed into something even more attractive and enjoyable for all, including Barn Happy, a one-hundred-year-old barn in Cedar Falls. To learn more, visit Barn Happy’s website or Facebook page. Have […] The post There’s A Restaurant In This Stable Built In 1925 In Iowa And You’ll Want To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

The Water Is A Brilliant Blue At The Arnolds Park Beaches, Refreshing Roadside Stops In Iowa

It’s been a super hot summer so far this year, and it’s not over yet! Make sure you know where to get a quick cool down next time the thermometer heads through the roof. Learn more about Arnolds Park City Beach and Arnolds Park Amusement Park Beach at the Vacation Okoboji website here. Check out […] The post The Water Is A Brilliant Blue At The Arnolds Park Beaches, Refreshing Roadside Stops In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

We Dare You To Take This Road Trip To Iowa’s Most Abandoned Places

Do you know what time is a good time for a creepy road trip? Every time. Winter, spring, summer, fall, it doesn’t matter – if you want to take a nice drive, this road trip to some abandoned places may be just the ticket. This trip will take you to some interesting, creepy, and even […] The post We Dare You To Take This Road Trip To Iowa’s Most Abandoned Places appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

You May Be Shocked To Learn These 12 Celebrities Are From Iowa

Iowa may not be Hollywood, but there are a surprisingly large number of famous people from Iowa. This humble Midwest state boasts a lot of celebrities. This list of high-profile individuals from Iowa will shock you and definitely make you a contender at Iowa trivia nights at your local bar! Next time someone tries to […] The post You May Be Shocked To Learn These 12 Celebrities Are From Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

America’s Most Famous State Fair, The Iowa State Fair Is 11 Days Of Non-Stop Fun And Food

The musical State Fair says it best: “Our state fair is a great state fair!” The Iowa State Fair is the single largest event in Iowa, and it draws well over a million visitors over its 11 day course. While not the largest state fair in the US, it is rated as one of the […] The post America’s Most Famous State Fair, The Iowa State Fair Is 11 Days Of Non-Stop Fun And Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

Take A Last Minute Adventure To Diamond Lake Park, A No-Reservation-Required Campground In Iowa

Have you been wanting to camp this summer but all the campgrounds you check are fully booked for the rest of the season? Look no further, because Diamond Lake Park in Iowa is a no reservation required campground with 80 electric sites and another 40 non-electrical sites. So if you’re ready to relax and recharge […] The post Take A Last Minute Adventure To Diamond Lake Park, A No-Reservation-Required Campground In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

It’s Official: Iowa’s Very Own Dyersville Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year

Smithsonian Magazine recently released a list of the 15 best small towns to visit in America for 2021, and wouldn’t you know, a small town in Iowa made the cut! (Of course it did – no surprise there, to those of us who know and love Iowa, at least.) Can you guess which city Smithsonian […] The post It’s Official: Iowa’s Very Own Dyersville Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy