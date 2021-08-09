Cancel
Sean McVay on Matthew Stafford: “He’s the Real Deal!”

Fox Sports Radio
 6 days ago
Doug Gottlieb returns to LA Rams Training Camp after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic. The LA Rams look a bit different since then especially at the quarterback position now that they've parted ways with Jared Goff and acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. Rams still boast a potentially explosive offense under the young and crafty Sean McVay as they try to recapture the success that led them to a Super Bowl in 2019. They also weren't without a few setbacks as they lost their RB Cam Akers to injury and also had a bit of a scare with Stafford who hurt his thumb.

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

