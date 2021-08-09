Cancel
Ohio State

Plan A Trip To Budd Dairy Food Hall, Where You'll Find Some Of Ohio's Best Restaurants All Under One Roof

Food courts may be a bit outdated, but the convenience of several different restaurants all in one place will never go out of style. That’s where Budd Dairy Food Hall comes in. This new Columbus destination is a self-proclaimed “chef-driven incubator” where visitors can choose from eight mouthwatering kitchens and one constantly rotating pop-up selection. And, unlike your traditional food court, these restaurants are all local and serving up a selection of food you won’t soon forget. Curious to learn more? Here’s everything you can look forward to when you visit Bud Dairy Food Hall.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLqEq_0bMgrztk00
The next time you find yourself in the Italian Village of Columbus, you'll want to make a bee-line for Budd Dairy Food Hall. This historic building has been thoughtfully renovated to serve as a highly-anticipated food hall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeyEw_0bMgrztk00
So, what exactly is a food hall? Essentially, it's your one-stop-shop for some of the best up-and-coming kitchens in Ohio.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2pWb_0bMgrztk00
The food hall also gives chef partners the opportunity to grow their brand by creating innovative dishes for all to enjoy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9IXF_0bMgrztk00
Food offerings range from melt-in-your-mouth pizza, lobster, poke, Southern-inspired cuisine, Filipino street food and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsiwh_0bMgrztk00
And in true Ohio fashion, there will also be local brews and festive drinks on-tap for those who are of eligible drinking age.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRS9i_0bMgrztk00
One of the best parts of all is that there's always a rotating pop-up option, so you never know what delicious treats will await!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Nita_0bMgrztk00
In a bit of a hurry? You can place your order online for a speedy pick-up.

Have you ever visited Budd Dairy Food Hall? What did you think of the options? We’d love to hear all about your dining adventures — be sure to leave us a comment below! For more information, you can follow Budd Dairy Food Hall on Facebook or check out their official website.

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Ohio is for people who LOVE the Buckeye State. We publish one Ohio article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

