Typical forecast for August Tuesday with growing activity in tropics!

The tropical weather season is in full swing (and we’re less than 4 weeks from the exact peak of hurricane season). Recently, the system known as Fred skirted by our region (to the south and west) with little overall impact. Then, on Sunday, Fred reorganized over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It continues to move toward the Florida panhandle with lots of rain and gusty winds. Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall on Monday evening. The other current system in the tropics is “Grace”. It’s located over the northern Caribbean and has weakened back to a tropical depression. Hispaniola will be impacted by Grace on Monday as flash flooding and mudslides will be the biggest concerns. After that, Grace is likely to limp toward Cuba, and it may be difficult for the system to even remain intact. Even if it does maintain itself as a tropical system, the future track takes it well south of the Bahamas and south Florida. Unless there’s an unexpected shift in its path (farther north) we may not see any weather changes, locally.