Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Typical forecast for August Tuesday with growing activity in tropics!

By Brooke Laizer
wgno.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot again with humidity and a few quick, passing heavy downpours! Temperatures are feeling like the 100s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain at times! Afternoon highs, themselves, will reach the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

wgno.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Mexico#Tropical Cyclone#Wgno News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Tropical Storm Grace Likely To Miss Florida, But Another Storm Is Forming

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It looks like Tropical Storm Grace will miss the southern Florida peninsula, but there is now another storm forming that is notable. Disturbance 1 is north of Florida in the Atlantic, but could form into a storm south of […] The article Tropical Storm Grace Likely To Miss Florida, But Another Storm Is Forming appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama schools closed Aug. 16, 2021 as Tropical Storm Fred threatens state

A number of southeast Alabama school systems near the Gulf Coast will be closed on Monday in anticipation of bad weather from Tropical Storm Fred. Fred is forecast to make landfall on Monday afternoon or Monday night on the Florida Panhandle with 50 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm’s forecasted path as of Sunday night showed the center of the storm coming ashore somewhere between Destin and Panama City although the worst weather will likely be far east of the center.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Flash Flood Watch Extended; Heavy Rain Threat Through Tuesday; Strong Storms Ahead — Your 9-Day Forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa, this year’s monsoon is the second wettest on record if you add up the rain from June 15 to August 14. Since June 15, the beginning of the monsoon, the El Paso International airport has received 8.94 inches. That’s the official total. We all know that some areas have received significantly more rain. West El Paso County and southern Dona Ana County have received over 6 inches in the last four days.
Louisiana Statewgno.com

Fred impacts east of Louisiana Monday

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot all day today with more rain in the area keeping temperatures as well as feels like temperatures cooler in the metro than yesterday. Highs, themselves, reached 90s again but felt more like 100s. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain,...
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Fred track farther east, on and off storms locally

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot all day today with more rain in the area keeping temperatures as well as feels like temperatures coller in the metro than yesterday. Stay hydrated all day today with very brief relief from extreme afternoon heat at times. Highs, themselves,...
EnvironmentKXLY

Windy start to the week, rain and storms Tuesday – Matt

Cooler weather is coming, and it’s bringing company. The windy weather so far this weekend around the Inland Northwest has really helped clear out some of the smoke. Air Quality should be improved for most areas away from major active fires through Tuesday. Monday will be dry with a windy...
EnvironmentWPBF News 25

Active in the Tropics

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall later this evening in the Panhandle of Florida. A few isolated showers still possible this morning. Storms will develop near Lake O this afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 90 which is average for this time of the year.
EnvironmentWSVN-TV

Active tropics, but no current worries

The tropical weather season is in full swing (and we’re less than 4 weeks from the exact peak of hurricane season). Recently, the system known as Fred skirted by our region (to the south and west) with little overall impact. Then, on Sunday, Fred reorganized over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It continues to move toward the Florida panhandle with lots of rain and gusty winds. Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall on Monday evening. The other current system in the tropics is “Grace”. It’s located over the northern Caribbean and has weakened back to a tropical depression. Hispaniola will be impacted by Grace on Monday as flash flooding and mudslides will be the biggest concerns. After that, Grace is likely to limp toward Cuba, and it may be difficult for the system to even remain intact. Even if it does maintain itself as a tropical system, the future track takes it well south of the Bahamas and south Florida. Unless there’s an unexpected shift in its path (farther north) we may not see any weather changes, locally.
Truckee, CASierra Sun

Truckee weather: Haze followed by cooler temps

Widespread haze will soon give way to much cooler temperatures this week, the National Weather Service said. Today’s highs will reach 89. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 53 tonight, with 10 to 15 mph winds after midnight. More haze is expected Tuesday....
Florida Statewgno.com

Fred nearing Florida, staying hot locally

Tropical Storm Fred will continue to move north through the day Monday and will make landfall later this afternoon or evening near Panama City. While the storm did strengthen this morning that has been capped by dry air getting pulled into the system. It likely will remain a tropical storm through landfall.
EnvironmentWSVN-TV

Active Tropics

LOCAL: As Tropical Storm Fred continues to pull away from our area while tracking towards the NE Gulf of Mexico & Western Florida Panhandle, there is enough residual moisture over the Bahamas, that will leave us with deep Southerly flow today. Therefore, scattered to numerous showers and storms expected this afternoon and tomorrow.
Florida Statewgno.com

Fred strengthens as it nears Florida

Tropical Storm Fred continues to strengthen Monday morning with winds of 60mph as it makes its way towards the Florida panhandle. There is a large amount of dry air beginning to wrap around the eastern side which will likely keep it from getting to hurricane status. The strongest winds and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy