SPCAA Head Start program accepting applications now

SOUTH PLAINS, Texas – Community Action Agencies are private non-profit or public organizations that were created by the federal government in 1964 to combat poverty in a geographically designated area. Status as a Community Action Agency is the result of an explicit designation by the local or state government. The program was created to provide low-income people opportunities in accessing various resources to achieve their goals, become self-sufficient and support their community by helping other people. They offer a head start program for kids of all ages. From birth all the way up until they start school.