Environment

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorms popped after hot weather today. Highs climbed into the low to mid 90s. The heat index as high as 106 to 111. Similar weather is forecast Tuesday and into the week. Expect hot weather with daily afternoon storms and a heat index of 100-108. The NHC names Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. The disturbance is about 165 miles ESE of Dominica. It is moving WNW 15 mph. Max winds 35 mph. It does not have a well defined closed low level circulation. A depression or storm may form tonight or tomorrow. Forecast to move near the Dominican Republic Wednesday, near Cuba Thursday and Friday and possibly in the SE Gulf Saturday.

www.wdsu.com

