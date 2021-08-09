Mexico records 6,513 coronavirus cases, 270 more deaths

Cancel
MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexico recorded 6,513 more confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 270 deaths on Monday, according to health ministry data, bringing the total confirmed number of cases to 2,978,330 and the overall death toll to 244,690.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

