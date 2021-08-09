Goetz second in clubhouse at US Amateur after 6-under first round

The grueling marathon of the US Amateur has teed off in Western Pennsylvania, and WVU golfer Mark Goetz is near the front of the 312-man pack after the first round. Goetz is tied for second on the leaderboard after carding a 6-under-par 64 at Longue Vue Club on Wednesday, putting the Greensburg, Pa. native in prime position for the second and final round of stroke play. On Tuesday, Goetz heads south down the Allegheny River to play Oakmont Country Club for day two.