Best From The West Dominate The Beasts From The East In Girls Lacrosse Competition. A “super” girls All-Star Lacrosse Team, the California Alliance, consisting of players from various San Diego County lacrosse clubs went East to participate and compete in The Surge 2021 Lacrosse tournament (July 16 & 17). Located in Frederica, Delaware, this tournament was host to some of the best teams on the East Coast. The 2027 (sixth grade) team had six local Coronado girls who made the team. The 2026 (seventh grade) team had one local Coronado girl who made the team. While Alliance was unknown before the tournament, that would quickly change as both teams steamrolled through the competition on a mission to show California girls can play lacrosse too! The tournament ended with the California Alliance teams being undefeated and champions in both age groups.