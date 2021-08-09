Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona's undocumented population declines 14% since 2009

By LAURA GOMEZ, Contributing Writer
pinalcentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- Arizona’s undocumented population has declined by 14% in the last decade, according to new data released by the Center for Migration Studies. Overall, Arizona’s undocumented population declined slightly more than the national average decline of 12%. This means that there were 40,510 less undocumented residentes living in Arizona in 2019 than there were in 2010, while nationally the undocumented population in the United States declined by 1.4 million.

