Injuries behind him, Chad Beebe aiming to become Vikings’ third receiver

Coach Mike Zimmer said Beebe has done a nice job competing for the No. 3 receiver role in training camp, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Beebe is the incumbent, but that isn't necessarily a big advantage after he caught only 20 passes for 201 yards and two TDs in 14 games last season. Granted, he played only 314 snaps, with Minnesota using 11 personnel on a league-low 29 percent of plays. The team could use more three-wide sets after losing Kyle Rudolph in the offseason, though backup TE Tyler Conklin filled in capably last year. Beebe is competing with Dede Westbrook and fifth-round rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette, while Bisi Johnson bowed out of the competition with an ACL tear at the end of July.
