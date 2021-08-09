Thoughtfully Designed Homes

What you need to know about modernism, midcentury modern, and postmodernism. Boredom may not be solely to blame for your mini home makeover mid-quarantine: Denverite Allie Sutterer theorizes some simply craved environs that felt more personal. “You want your home to be the place you feel most authentically yourself,” she says. Convinced antiques deliver more character than IKEA, Sutterer started Star Power Vintage, an Instagram account where she sells thrifted decor, in summer 2020. Sutterer isn’t the only secondhand curator to grow in the past year: Instagram store Here in Heaven opened up a shop in Capitol Hill in April, and RiNo’s Meek Vintage recently debuted a second location in Country Club. We asked the owners about styles making a resurgence so you can suss out which best suits you.