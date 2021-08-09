Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland, ME

Rockland gives greenlight to simplify food truck approval process

By Lauren Abbate
Bangor Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKLAND, Maine ― City councilors in Rockland have unanimously approved creating a more straightforward approval process for food trucks. The city council voted to expand an existing city ordinance that delineates the approval process for stationary food wagons to include more mobile establishments, like food trucks, as well. The ordinance amendment ― which goes into effect in 30 days ― clears up what code officials have said is “a gray area” surrounding the process by which food trucks are granted approval in Rockland.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Rockland, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
Rockland, ME
Lifestyle
City
Rockland, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Mobile#Victualler#Food Drink#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said. The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy