Rockland gives greenlight to simplify food truck approval process

ROCKLAND, Maine ― City councilors in Rockland have unanimously approved creating a more straightforward approval process for food trucks. The city council voted to expand an existing city ordinance that delineates the approval process for stationary food wagons to include more mobile establishments, like food trucks, as well. The ordinance amendment ― which goes into effect in 30 days ― clears up what code officials have said is “a gray area” surrounding the process by which food trucks are granted approval in Rockland.