Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

New Hartford-to-Windsor riverwalk named in honor of Joe Marfuggi

By Daniela Doncel
Posted by 
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 7 days ago

Riverfront Recapture is creating a new walkway along the Connecticut River waterfront as a tribute to the organization’s former president and CEO, Joe Marfuggi.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Art Installations#Wtic Radio#Riverfrontrecap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy