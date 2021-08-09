Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 9-Aug. 15, 2021

More than 584,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 33,200 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Thursday, Aug. 12

6:15 a.m. | Polis provides update on COVID-19

At 10:15 a.m., Gov. Polis will hold a press conference with an update on the state's recovery efforts amid COVID-19.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for Wednesday.

586,562 cases (+1,210)

33,571 hospitalized (+92)

64 counties (+0)

3,330,888 people tested (+5,294)

9,673,654 test encounters (+23,606)

7,013 deaths among cases (+3)

7,268 deaths due to COVID-19 (+5)

5,639 outbreaks (+11)

The latest hospital data showed 561 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 3 fewer than Tuesday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.58%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday, 3,535,332 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,222,597 people have been fully vaccinated.

10:02 a.m. | CSU mandates vaccines, screenings and masks as delta variant spreads in Colorado

Colorado State University is mandating vaccines, screenings and masks indoors at all university buildings effective immediately as the more virulent delta variant continues to spread across Colorado.

University officials said Wednesday all students, faculty and staff are required to submit their vaccine status or declare an exemption by Wednesday, Aug. 18. Individuals who declare an exemption will be required to undergo mandatory twice-weekly screenings beginning Monday, Aug. 16. Those screenings will be extended indefinitely.

More information on CSU's COVID-19 protocols can be found here .

Tuesday, Aug. 10

11:45 p.m. | Walmart gift cards still available at vaccine sites across the state

Gift card giveaways continue this week as part of the Colorado Comeback Cash incentive program.

Anyone 12 and up who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at gift card locations will receive a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last. Coloradans can register to get vaccinated at a gift card stop in advance here , but walk-ups are also accommodated.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will also be sending text message alerts to unvaccinated Coloradans about the Walmart gift card stops near them, which will come from 45778.

11:30 p.m. | Mission Ballroom requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry

Mission Ballroom, a Denver music venue, announced Tuesday all guests and staff must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the venue.

The negative PCR test must be taken within 48 hours of entering the venue. Masks will be required for unvaccinated guests both indoors and outdoors.

The safety protocols will be in place for their upcoming Kesha event on Aug. 15.

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for Tuesday.

585,352 cases (+890)

33,479 hospitalized (+189)

64 counties (+0)

3,325,594 people tested (+4,431)

9,650,048 test encounters (+10,760)

7,010 deaths among cases (+12)

7,273 deaths due to COVID-19 (+11)

5,628 outbreaks (+5)

The latest hospital data showed 564 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 24 more than Monday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.68%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,530,120 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,218,971 people have been fully vaccinated.

3:03 p.m. | Tour de Fat canceled in Fort Collins for a second straight year due to COVID-19

New Belgium Brewing Company's Tour de Fat, which has scheduled for Aug. 28, has been canceled for a second straight year in a row due to the resurgence of cases of the novel coronavirus.

"Due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, we are concerned about driving further community spread at a large-scale event," said Shaun Belongie, VP of Marketing at New Belgium Brewing. "Because the CDC has listed Larimer County as a county with high transmission, we need to prioritize the health of our community despite our disappointment in not being able to host what has become a staple on the Fort Collins calendar."

Both the bike parade as well all Tour de Fat events scheduled to follow at the brewery in Fort Collins are canceled. The tasting room will remain open for normal business hours.

Belongie said they do not have plans to reschedule Tour de Fat for 2021, "but do hope to host the event again as scheduled in Fall of 2022."

Organizers invite the public to follow @tourdefat and @newbelgium on Instagram to learn about additional opportunities for support.

"We look forward to future in-person celebrations when deemed safe for all," Belongie said.

1:01 p.m. | CU Boulder requiring masks indoors as delta variant continues to spread in Colorado

CU Boulder will return to requiring masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status effective this Friday, Aug. 13, the university's pandemic response office said in a letter Tuesday.

"Campus officials have consulted regularly with local public health officials about the conditions in our community and support masking in educational settings as a means of maintaining the continuity of the campus educational experiences without changes in modality or capacity restrictions," a spokesperson for the office wrote.

Officials said the mask mandate is a temporary precaution due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the more virulent delta variant and is aimed at supplementing the university's vaccine requirement.

Learn more about the new mandate as well as exceptions to the mask mandate here .

Monday, Aug. 9

9:56 p.m. Boulder County Public Health requiring masks for PK-12

Boulder County Public Health has issued a Public Health Order to require masks in schools PK-12.

BCPH made the announcement Monday requiring facial coverings while indoors for kids in school buildings anywhere in Boulder County beginning Tuesday, as well as while indoors at any childcare facility and youth extracurricular activities.

The order also requires schools and childcare facilities cooperate with quarantine requirements.

The health department said data shows that, second to vaccination, universal masking policies "are an extremely effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and minimize disruptive quarantines and isolations in the school setting."

BCPH also recommends, but doesn't require, anyone 2 and older wear masks indoors.

In Boulder County, a total of 39,500 school-aged children ages 5-19 are either ineligible (23,500 people) or unvaccinated (16,000 people).

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for Monday. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

584,462 cases (+2,770)

33,290 hospitalized (+99)

64 counties (+0)

3,321,163 people tested (+13,128)

9,639,288 test encounters (+48,541)

6,998 deaths among cases (+20)

7,262 deaths due to COVID-19 (+7)

5,623 outbreaks (+4)

The latest hospital data showed 540 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 55 more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.56%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,524,544 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,214,886 people have been fully vaccinated.

