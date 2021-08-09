Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Pair accused of abusing, neglecting disabled residents of La Cresta care home

By City News Service (CNS)
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRIETA (CNS) - A La Cresta couple who operated a care home where a 17-year-old physically and developmentally disabled girl died from alleged abuse and neglect are under indictment for multiple felony charges, including murder, prosecutors said today. Michelle Louise Morris Kerin, 80, and Edward Lawrence Kerin, 79, came under investigation in 2019 following the death of Diane "Princess'' Ramirez at the defendants' care facility, the Morris Small Family Home. Michelle Kerin was indicted for murder, child endangerment likely to cause great bodily injury, abuse of a dependent adult and lewd acts on.

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Murrieta, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#La Cresta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Related
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said. The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy