Sean and Catherine Lowe Share Their 'Bachelorette' Predictions and Advice for Post-Show Love (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of The Bachelorette Season 17 on ABC. Only one episode of The Bachelorette is left before Katie Thurston's reality TV search for love comes to an end, but the show delivered a major heartbreak in the penultimate episode that leaves me thinking that it went too far breaking her heart for her to have a believable happy ending by the time to credits roll on the finale next week. Greg Grippo went from Katie's frontrunner to the source of her biggest emotional blow of the whole season, and her reaction has set up a final rose that might not actually feel like it means that much.