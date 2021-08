The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near exit one in Clarksville were closed for several hours Saturday as the Clarksville Police Department conducted a death investigation. Few details have been released about the death that was reported to Clarksville Police shortly after 3:00. Police reportedly closed the interstate until after 6:00 to conduct the death investigation. Few details have been released about the incident that led to the death. In addition to the westbound lanes of Interstate 24, the Trenton highway was also closed during the investigation.