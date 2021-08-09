Young Black Aspiring Doctors in NYC Getting Guidance Through Mentorship Program #BlackBusinessMonth
Medical Internship Week kicked off in NYC last week and included a group of young Black aspiring doctors looking to break the lack of diversity in the medical field. There was 45 Black youth included in the program for aspiring doctors, nurses, and surgeons, NY Daily News reports. The group of aspiring medical professionals with ages from eight to 18 enjoyed five days of shadowing surgeons and watching medical procedures to get firsthand experience ahead of pursuing careers in the field.www.blackenterprise.com
