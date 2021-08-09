Cancel
More than 20 free Roku Originals will premiere Friday

By Catie Keck
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoku is putting much of its massive Quibi content haul to work beginning Friday. On August 13th, nearly two dozen Roku Originals will debut on the Roku Channel. Many have not previously premiered elsewhere, including a Josh Groban-hosted series called Eye Candy that’s based on the Japanese show Sokkuri Sweets, cleaning competition show Squeaky Clean, the second season of pay-it-forward series Thanks a Million, and 10-part docuseries What Happens in Hollywood about power dynamics in the entertainment industry.

www.theverge.com

