Instant observations from Day 11 of Patriots training camp

We witnessed a case of deja vu during training camp on Monday afternoon.

During Cam Newton’s drive in 11-on-11 drills, the New England Patriots quarterback lofted a ball out of reach of linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who couldn’t possibly make a play as the ball dropped into James White’s hands for a 25-yard pickup. A terrific play.

When Mac Jones got his own series later in practice, he did practically the exact same thing, dropping a dime to Sony Michel, who also dove forward and out of bounds. The ball went where only the running back could catch it — linebacker Anfernee Jennings could only watch the 25-yard pickup.

If you’re a fan who has followed training camp closely, you know that this quarterback competition is extremely tight. You also know that Newton is the current QB1. And perhaps you know the Patriots have been upping Jones’ workload over the last few days, giving more snaps to the rookie than Newton.

What we don’t know is how these quarterbacks will respond to a game environment in this new-look offense. That’s what I’m dying to see. Because the truth is that we don’t know anything about this quarterback competition until we see Jones play in a contact setting at the NFL. That’s what will make Thursday’s preseason game against the Washington Football Team so fascinating. Their pass-rush is arguably the best in the league. It’s the perfect test for Jones,

Here are the best photos from the Patriots' first day of training camp

Here are the best photos from the Patriots' first day of training camp

Here are our additional notes from Monday’s session.

Attendance

ABSENTEES

NEW: TE Hunter Henry (

)

NEW: OL David Andrews (

)

NEW: LS Joe Cardona (

)

QB Jarrett Stidham

K Nick Folk

CB Stephon Gilmore

RB Brandon Bolden

S Adrian Colbert

CB D’Angelo Ross

OLB Chase Winovich

LB Cameron McGrone

LB Terez Hall

S Joshuah Bledsoe

DT Byron Cowart

BACK IN ACTION!

WR Nelson Agholor and DT Akeem Spence returned after missing Sunday’s session.

NOTABLE PEOPLE IN ATTENDANCE

Tedy Bruschi was back at practice. He’s been hanging around a few practices this year.

INJURIES

DT Christian Barmore left practice briefly to get his foot taped, but he returned to practice after seeing the trainer. He is dealing with a bad foot blister, according to a league source.

The little details

The weather: Grey, cool, humid. 71 degrees. There was a sprinkle of rain at the start of practice.

The pad level: Full pads. Contact, baby.

The QB order in drills: Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, Mac Jones.

The energy: The Patriots were PUMPING music during practice.

The best throw: Let’s go with Newton’s throw to White — and Jones’ throw to Michel.

The top takeaway: LB Josh Uche put together two strong days of camp

Uche logged three sacks in 11-on-11 drills. That’s basically like a three-sack game, considering the number of competitive reps the team took. I wondered if Uche’s success in spring practices would translate to training camp. Well, Uche still looks good. Now, we wait to see what he can do in preseason, with the Patriots set to host the Washington Football Team on Thursday. Uche feels like the team’s best candidate to be a breakout star in 2021.

The biggest winner and loser

WINNER:

Safety Adrian Phillips is an absolute animal. The guy is embarrassing the tight ends that New England spent so much money to acquire. With Hunter Henry injured, Phillips spent even more time on Jonnu Smith, and the safety logged an interception in the red zone and a fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone. Smith can’t like working against Phillips.

“Extremely competitive, man,” Smith said last weekend. “He’s a helluva player. We just continue to battle, continue to make each better.”

Henry certainly doesn’t love seeing Phillips across the line before the snap. During their days as Chargers teammates, Henry used to shoo Phillips away, hoping that he’d change his assignment.

“He’s a tremendous football player,” Henry said earlier in training camp. “Super smart. It’s fun.”

LOSER:

Justin Bethel continued to get work as a cornerback, and I’m not sure it’s a good fit for him. New England likes to give their special teams stars a chance to contribute at their respective positions. But with Bethel, it feels somewhat forced. He’s too-often in-tow for a highlight reel play from the offense. For example, Jonnu Smith managed a 50-yard touchdown after Bethel and Cody Davis, another special teams standout, busted their coverage.

QB stats

