U.N. climate report issues dire warning

Just when the light at the end of the COVID tunnel appeared, a new variant, Delta, arrived, more aggressive than any before it—and ready to prey on unvaccinated Americans. Concerned about the rising cases, Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, spoke with CNN and the New Yorker about what you can do to stay safe, when you have to wear your mask, and if you can get sick after vaccination. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.