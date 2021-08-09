Cancel
U.N. climate report issues dire warning

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from the United Nations warns that wildfires, floods and extreme heat could soon have catastrophic results unless humans act fast to stop greenhouse emissions. Ben Tracy has the details.

www.cbsnews.com

Posted by
CBS Denver

Recent Extreme Colorado Weather Backs Stern Warning In U.N Climate Report

DENVER (CBS4) – The United Nations released their sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Monday, written by more than 230 leading scientists from around the world. It’s the first update from the group since 2013. The new report confidently blames humans for our warming world and warns that a continued warming will lead to more and more extreme and unprecedented weather. You can access the report by clicking here. (credit: CBS) Colorado is known to the world for having extreme weather. But even by our standards, the weather of late has become really extreme. And the variety of extremes runs the gamut, ranging...
Posted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Dire Warning

Just when the light at the end of the COVID tunnel appeared, a new variant, Delta, arrived, more aggressive than any before it—and ready to prey on unvaccinated Americans. Concerned about the rising cases, Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, spoke with CNN and the New Yorker about what you can do to stay safe, when you have to wear your mask, and if you can get sick after vaccination. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Environmentroselawgroupreporter.com

U.N. sounds ‘deafening’ warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) – The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were “unequivocally” to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
Earth ScienceNew York Post

Geoengineering marks scientific gains in UN report on dire climate future

Aug 10 – Geoengineering science is advancing, but the question remains – should we use it?. The UN climate report released Monday presents a major leap forward in predicting how geoengineering to limit global warming might affect the planet, although scientists said the greatest hurdle remains deciding whether to use the controversial methods.
Environmentthefreepress.ca

Nelson climate scientist responds to dire new IPCC report

A local climate scientist thinks the latest report from the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) contains the same dire warning we have heard for the past several decades, but it is more confident in its findings. Mel Reasoner says the report released this month, Climate Change 2021: The Physical...
Environmenttalesbuzz.com

Scientists’ joy, frustration in making U.N. climate report

GENEVA, Aug 10 – After spending hundreds of hours in virtual meetings to complete this week’s major UN climate report, scientists Piers Forster and Joeri Rogelj celebrated in a way their peers could not: by hugging. Britain-based Forster had been weary of the isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and invited...
Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying

Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, released recently Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion— such as continued sea-level rise—are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Crisis: Can We Reverse the Dire Effects of Climate Change?

Humanity already triggered massive climatic changes, and we are on the verge of causing far more. However, it may not be too late to avoid or mitigate some of climate change's worst impacts. If we immediately ceased releasing greenhouse gases, the rise in global temperatures would begin to level out within a few years. Temperatures would subsequently reach a plateau but would stay far above ideal for several millennia.
Environmentwvgazettemail.com

Guest editorial: When will U.S. heed warnings on climate?

This editorial originally appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and was distributed by the Associated Press. How many times must the world’s scientific community warn that climate catastrophe is coming before the world’s governments and citizens listen? A new United Nations report paints the most dire picture yet, predicting that the recent years’ unprecedented increases in global average temperature — and resulting intensification of hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and rising sea levels — are edging toward the point where the climate damage will become irreversible. In America and around the globe, it’s time to stop debating with those who ignore ominous facts and take action to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Climate scientist on UN report: Just as bad as we expected

In a major United Nations report released last Monday, the more than 230 scientists who make up the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change described "unprecedented" climate change over the past century and warned in similarly unambiguous language that the world will descend further into catastrophic warming absent rapid and aggressive action to cut emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases. We asked Peter Huybers, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences, about the research behind the report, the panel's first since 2013, and the harrowing details contained within it.
EnvironmentTimes Union

Letter: Latest climate report must stir greater action

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“Global warming ‘code red’ issued,” Aug. 10) will be in the news cycle for a few days. People will have conversations with friends and neighbors. After a few days, the talk may subside. We have seen this scenario before. But,...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Climate action is urgently needed

The Aug. 10 front-page article “Panel says pace of climate change is ‘unprecedented’ ” made me wonder how much more bad news related to global warming it will take before large majorities of our citizens demand that elected officials and corporations start treating the problem as a true emergency. The unprecedented...
AgricultureSeattle Times

Climate crisis: Personal, governmental changes

Re: “ ‘Code red’: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming” [Aug. 8, Environment]:. This is the year of floods in Europe, India and China. It is the year of wildfires in the U.S., Greece and Turkey. It is also the year I became a grandmother. Therefore I am compelled...
Posted by
newschain

Watch Greta Thunberg’s reaction to dire climate change report

Climate activist Greta Thunberg called for action to fight climate change after a dire report from the UN science panel. The environmental activist was speaking in response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) warning that the world faced catastrophic consequences unless immediate action was taken to tackle global heating.
Environmentglobalvoices.org

Code Red: climate crisis is inflaming extreme weather disasters

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) recent report declaration that we are facing a ‘code red for humanity’ should be no surprise. Millions have suffered during extreme weather events in recent years, and many have speculated about possible links between global warming and the annual increase in natural disasters.

