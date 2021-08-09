Cancel
Warriors vs. Magic Summer League preview: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, location, time

By Tommy Call III
 6 days ago
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

After a pair of games at Sacramento’s California Classic, the Summer League edition of the Golden State Warriors will begin their campaign at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

During their Summer League debuts, Golden State’s first-round duo of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody combined for 37 points against the Miami Heat at the Golden 1 Center. On Tuesday, Kuminga and Moody will meet another pair of first-round picks.

Along with Kuminga, Moody and 2020 second-round pick Justinian Jessup, Monday’s contest will feature former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and former Michigan product Franz Wagner for the Orlando Magic.

With four first-round selections from the 2021 NBA draft on display, the contest between the Warriors and the Magic could turn into one of the more entertaining battles in the desert.

Below is all the information you need to know about Monday’s game at the Las Vegas Summer League, including how to watch or stream the contest.

  • Date: Monday, Aug. 9
  • Time: 5 p.m. PT
  • Location: Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Channel: NBATV / NBC Sports Bay Area
  • Live Stream: NBC Sports My Teams App / fuboTV (watch for free)

Golden State Warriors Projected Starting Lineup:

  • G – Gary Payton II – Oregon State
  • G– Moses Moody – Arkansas
  • F – Jonathan Kuminga – G League Ignite
  • F – Justinian Jessup – Boise State (Illawarra Hawks)
  • C – Selom Mawugbe – Azusa Pacifica

