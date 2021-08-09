Cancel
Mason City, IA

Police arrest Mason City man who they say threatened Dairy Queen employee

By Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mason City man who police say threatened a Dairy Queen employee with a knife before robbing her, is behind bars in the Floyd County Jail. Police were called on Saturday morning by an employee of the Dairy Queen at 3481 Fourth St. SW., who said when she reported for work before the store open, she was confronted inside by a man holding a knife and who threatened her, according to a press release by the Mason City Police Department issued on Monday afternoon.

